Attempted raid on AfriCOG offices thwarted

An attempted raid by the Kenya Police and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials on on the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) offices in Lavington on Wednesday failed to take place.

AfriCOG lawyers who intercepted the KRA officials and the police at the organization’s gate claim that the officers failed to produce a legal order authorizing the raid.

AfriCOG lawyer Harun Ndubi said an affidavit presented by the police and KRA officials had no heading and the orders it contained were not related to what they are requesting for.