By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Former Germany and Borussia Monchegladbach player Lothar Matthaus is in Nairobi on a two-day campaign that will see him among other activities promote Germany’s top-flying premier league, Bundesliga.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Mathau who is Germany’s most-capped player said he’s eager to work with the kids and their coaches in an effort of mentoring them on the the German way of playing football.

However, the 1990 world cup winner insisted that the government needs to fully support the sports sector by providing the required facilities, employing good coaches and also providing funds when necessary in order to get the best out of the youngsters come 2022.

He also urged football clubs to respect the financial fair play, adding that FIFA should investigate the recent transfers that saw Neymar Jr join French titans Paris Saint Germain and Ousmane Dembele join Barcelona in a record-breaking deal.

Matthaus is expected to conduct a soccer clinic, at Mather youth sports association, MYSA, grounds, tomorrow where the hosts, Riruta Sports Association, RYSA, and Star Soccer Academy, SSA, U16 and U18 teams will take part.

At the same venue, Matthaus will be privileged to meet with Olympic silver medalist and former world javelin champion, Julius Yego.