Angry woman sets cheating boyfriend’s clothes, shoes on fire

An angry woman has set ablaze her ex boyfriend’s clothes and shoes on fire.

The woman by the name Faith Faith shared the shocking photos on social media alleging that his boyfriend had played her.

The ex boyfriend by the name Brian Ogana is accused of seducing the woman and luring her into buying him clothes and shoes.

Word on the street has it that the said man has a habit of using women for financial gains then dumping them.

A section of Kenyans have commended the woman’s act while some have condemned her and advised her to see a counsellor.