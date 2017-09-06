Ali Kiba picked up by private jet on Raila’s orders

Bongo bad boy Ali Kiba was recently in Kenya to join NASA leaders and supporters in celebrating their big win following their win at the Supreme court.

Following the annulment, Raila Odinga and ODM deputy leader Hassan Joho decided to invite the seduce me hit maker to join them in Nairobi for a series of celebrations.

This was not a surprise to many since the singer has been known to be a close friend of Joho’s.

Reports allege that the two leaders on Friday, September 1 sent a private jet to pick Ali Kiba from Tanzania, just moments after the Supreme Court nullified the presidential results.

According to Ali Kiba’s manager Aidan Seif, who confirmed the reports, Raila and Joho sent for Ali Kiba so that he could join them in celebrating the win.

“Kenya’s opposition appreciates Kiba’s support. The NASA outfit believes Kiba contributed immensely in their campaigns before the August 8th General Election. They sent a private jet, which picked him late Friday.”said a source close to the singer.