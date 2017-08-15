Ali Kiba joins githeri man challenge (PHOTO)

Martin Kamotho aka Githeri man may not only be popular in Kenya but also around East Africa as it now appeares. The man’s photo brought life on the internet during the anxiety packed election day earning the fella fame and fortune from a photo shared online.

Joining the likes of Eric Omondi and other Kenyan celebrities,Tanzania’s Bongo sensation Ali Kiba yesterday posted a photo pulling the Githeri man challenge.

Ali Kiba may however not been able to get the actual githeri as he is seen holding a transparent paper with what looks like popcorn. He however managed to pull the over Size blazer and his pose on the photo making rounds on Instagram.

His fans enjoyed the stunt with some even asking him to move to Kenya already because he is always updated on what goes on in the country.

ANNETTE AMONDI