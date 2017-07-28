Al Ghurair Finishes Publishing Presidential Ballot Papers

Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LCC completed printing presidential ballot papers for the August 8 General Election last night.

The first batch of the election materials is set to arrive in the country on Monday according to IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe who spoke to the media in Dubai as the printer finalised the job.

Commissioners Akombe and Paul Kurgat have been overseeing the printing process since it commenced a week ago when the Court of Appeal quashed orders by a lower court barring the firm form printing the presidential ballots.

According to Commissioner Akombe, IEBC has made adequate logistical arrangements to have the polling materials dispatched to the 40,833 polling stations across the country through the 47 counties and 290 constituency offices.