Akothee’s open letter to the government

With the looming uncertainty in the country, many business people are counting their losses as the economy continues to dwindle.

This has compelled singer Akothee to write a letter to the government asking for a change in the country.

Akothee wrote how she is scared by how the police are handling the protests saying how it scares her both as a mother and a Kenyan citizen.

In a long post on her Instagram account, Akothee narrated why she has been quiet regarding politics then went ahead to say how she cannot remain silent seeing what is happening on the streets.

“Goodmorning Government, we’ll the country is wondering why I don’t talk about politics , my worry is, I can’t talk about a story that I don’t know it’s head or tail , especially where blood is shed, it’s not a joke as a mother to watch people’s children being Butchered like animals , it’s not easy to see children running helplessly from their classrooms in the name of tear gas, I could not imagine seeing my son rolling on his stomach from lecture rooms looking for help , it has been a terrible year for parents , families entrepreneurs and the country as a whole , I stopped watching news for it makes me helpless and sad, now seeing innocent people fished out of their boda bodas, beaten, their only source of income destroyed! I mean this is uncouth, if you could know how Kenya is depicted in the outside country you could find a solution to this blood shedding,” She wrote.

She went ahead to narrate how the political instability affecting the tourism industry and being the proprietor of Akothee safaris, we can only assume that her business has also felt the pinch.

“I don’t know what will happen to the tourism industry,let’s not lie to each other ,the tourism industry has been affected 100%, no one would like to visit a country with security instabilities, secondly , companies will retrench employees , there is no business so what do you keep employees for? This means another shock to the family and society at large, I believe Kenyans have democratic rights so they should be allowed to exercise it peacefully, and security provided for them not vise Vasa, it’s a pity that we only have 2 standards of living in Kenya , very rich and very poor , the middle class don’t have opportunity to grow , they are the ones leading the most difficult life , eating from hand to mouth , they could be having good jobs but Kenya has become more expensive than Switzerland, we should not exercise our hunger & greed for power on our common mwananchi. My Kenya is lonely and as a Kenyan, I get goose pimples when I see those men in black heads, combats, and gumboots, I only see death and not Security when I see them ! how about children living in this affected areas ?what do you think is going on in their brains? so you already know we are raising a bitter generation , the effect will only be seen in the future generations PRAY FOR KENYA” she wrote.

Akothee called on her fans to keep praying for Kenya.