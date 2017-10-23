Adelle Onyango fires back at Cyprian Nyakundi over rape “joke”

Radio queen Adelle Onyango has fired back at blogger Cyprian Nyakundi over his comments after she spoke out against the rape culture in the country.

Adelle took to Facebook to give a strongly worded message to Nyakundi for instigating rape in a social media post against her.

“Cyprian no, I will not pardon your ignorance, I will not forgive that YOU just like for the man who raped me this post is not about sex but is all about objectification, power and control. “I will not forgive you for what your post did to me mentally and emotionally, for the hurt it caused my family; my husband, my sisters and my close friends all in the name of “pardon me for my ignorance.” I will not let you dim my light or my message,” She wrote

Adelle went on to blast the blogger terming his behavior as childish and questioning why he would change a very serious issue into his sexual preference.

“This is not about who will have sex with you or who you want to have sex with Cyprian, this is about the fact that in 2008 the Crime Scene Investigation Nairobi reported that there were 40,500 rape cases in Kenya,” added the presenter.

Adelle had issued a strong speech to encourage women who had gone through rape urging them to stay strong when the blogger took the opportunity to attack her personally.

“I dedicate this to anyone who has ever been hurt in the name of masculinity. Soon the day is coming where our femininity as women will be valued in itself and not in its relation to masculinity, it seems today is not that day but until then we keep up the work and keep doing dope things.” she said during her talk

This is what Cyprian Nyakundi wrote;