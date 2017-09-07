Ababu Namwamba’s wife hits back at haters with a new range

Just the other day Kenyan online critics roasted former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba’s wife for working out in what they termed as a ‘bush gym’.

The online family claimed things have gone south for the Namwamba’s after Ababu lost his Budalangi parliamentary seat.

However critics are now struggling to hide their shame after Priscah Namwamba hit back at them on social media posing next to a brand new range rover.

In the post, Priscah said, “”Keep criticising who you think I am… I love you though… no hard feelings…Straight from the heart.”

She further went on to term her critic’s statements as naïve political statements that were hypocritical and further from the truth.