80 percent youth voter turn out expected in Tuesday elections

Over 80 percent of youth aged between 25-35 years are likely to come out and vote in the forthcoming general elections.

This according to a report released by Youth Agenda organisation.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News Youth Agenda Chief Executive Officer Susan Mwongera says a large number of youth aged betwen 25-35 years voted in 2013 general elections.

Mwongera says their decision to participate in the elections on Tuesday have been prompted by what they have seen in their leaders five years Ago.

Mwongera further noted that those between 18-25 years of age have been highly influenced by hand-outs given by politicians and that will dictate whom they vote in.