500,000 women sterilized by State's Tetanus Vaccine - Raila

NASA presidential  flag bearer Raila Odinga has raised a red flag over  JAB tetanus vaccines administered to over 2.3 million girls and women in Kenya between  2015-2016 saying the vaccine was meant  for sterilization.

Addressing the media at his capitol Hill office Raila says over 5000 women have been affected by the vaccine  terming  the act a crime against humanity.

According to Odinga  the coalition contracted  Lancet, University of Nairobi and Nairobi Hospitals to research on the content of the vaccine and their result were the same each pointing sterilization effect in women.

Raila further faulted the ministry of health for ignoring advises from Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, that warned  against presence of antigen in the vaccine  that causes miscarriages.

 

 

 

 

