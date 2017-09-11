500,000 women sterilized by State’s Tetanus Vaccine – Raila

By Allan Otieno

NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has raised a red flag over JAB tetanus vaccines administered to over 2.3 million girls and women in Kenya between 2015-2016 saying the vaccine was meant for sterilization.

Addressing the media at his capitol Hill office Raila says over 5000 women have been affected by the vaccine terming the act a crime against humanity.

According to Odinga the coalition contracted Lancet, University of Nairobi and Nairobi Hospitals to research on the content of the vaccine and their result were the same each pointing sterilization effect in women.

Raila further faulted the ministry of health for ignoring advises from Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, that warned against presence of antigen in the vaccine that causes miscarriages.