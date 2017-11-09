Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
University students threaten to join lecturers strike

University students threaten to join lecturers strike

By Ghetto Radio
University  student leaders have threatened to  join in the lecturers in streets  should the government fail to end the strike this week.

Led by Edwin Kegoli  student leader Moi University Nairobi compus, the leaders want government to come clean  on who is holding the lecturers Ksh 10. billion that was released by the treasury this year for implementation of 2013- 2017  CBA.

They have faulted  section of  university vice chacellors for not adhering to the  CBA that wa registered in court.

The strike has affected 31 public universities across the country.

 

 

