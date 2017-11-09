University students threaten to join lecturers strike

University student leaders have threatened to join in the lecturers in streets should the government fail to end the strike this week.

Led by Edwin Kegoli student leader Moi University Nairobi compus, the leaders want government to come clean on who is holding the lecturers Ksh 10. billion that was released by the treasury this year for implementation of 2013- 2017 CBA.

They have faulted section of university vice chacellors for not adhering to the CBA that wa registered in court.

The strike has affected 31 public universities across the country.