Over 40 companies ready to provide alternatives for plastic bags

The government has ruled out the extension of the plastic bags ban set to take effect on Monday next week.

Principal secretary for environment Charles Sunkuli says that over 40 companies have already in place to start producing alternative bags.

Sunkuli says the alternative bags proposed by the companies will be exhibited tomorrow.

He says the introduction of these alternative bags will create more job opportunities especially to residents in the rural areas.