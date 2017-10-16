33 People Killed By Police In NASA Demos – Report

By Samuel Namatsi

A report by Amnesty international and Human Rights Watch says at least 33 people were killed by police during demos following the August 8 elections.

The two organizations in their report further said possibly as many as 50 people may have lost their lives and hundreds more injured in Nairobi’s opposition strongholds.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch researchers interviewed 151 victims, witnesses, human rights activists, aid workers, and police in Nairobi’s low-income areas known to be strongholds of opposition supporters.

According to the report witnesses told the researchers that police deployed in Mathare, Kibera, Korogocho, Dandora Kariobangi and Kawangware pursued protesters in their houses shooting randomly at them and beating many to death.

Bernard Okoth Odoyo, and Victor Okoth Obondo were both shot in the back in Mathare on 13 August while trying to flee from the police, and died instantly.

The Amnesty report together with the Kenya national human rights commission report that was released weeks ago jointly document an estimate of 67 nationwide deaths.