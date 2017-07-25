30 Food Hawkers Arrested In Cholera Fight

At least 29 open air food hawkers have been arrested and arraigned in city hall court in a bid to address cholera outbreak in Nairobi.

The food hawkers are mainly from Ngara and Mukuru slums.

Addressing the media Nairobi county head of inspectorate Francis Munyambu says the operation will continue until the affected food sellers heed to the directive from ministry of health and county government.

He has further asked Nairobi resident not wait for arrest by law enforcers but to shun unsafe foods being sold in stalls.

Meanwhwile 100 people have contracted cholera in the last two months in Nairobi.