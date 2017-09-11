24 people hospitalised after Alshabaab attack

24 people have been hospitalized in various hospitals in Mandera County following an attack by Alshabaab in Bullahawa in Somalia.

Those injured in the 5.45 am attack include 7 officers from the Somalia National Army as well as 17 civilians all of Somali origin, who are currently receiving treatment.

The attack that took place two kilometers from the Kenyan border has caused disruptions within Mandera town including closure of schools, shops and even lack of transport.

The attack happened when over 200 Alshabaab terrorists overran the Bullahawa camp, taking it over.