23 year old student wins parliamentary seat

A 23-year-old independent candidate is poised to be the next Igembe South MP after he was declared winner Thursday morning.

Mr John Paul Mwirigi, a Bachelor of Education student at Mt Kenya University won after garnering 18, 867 against Jubilee’s Rufus Miriti, who had 15, 411 votes.

Mr Mwirigi, who could be the youngest elected MP, did not have a flashy campaign.