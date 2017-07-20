Zari Hassan’s mother dead

98 SHARES Share Tweet

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan’s mother, Halima Hassan has passed on.

Ms Halima Hassan breathed her last on Thursday morning (July 20th, 2017) at Nakasero Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where had been admitted about 2 weeks ago.

By the time of her death, she had been put on life support. She was battling heart failure.

Zari confirmed her mother’s death in a post via Facebook.

“It’s with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning. May her soul rest in peace, May Allah forgive you your sins and grant you Jana,” Zari wrote.

“You will forever be loved our Old Sun, us as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you Mama. Sleep well,” she added

The death of Zari’s mother comes barely two months after the socialite lost her sons’ father and ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga, who died on May 25th this year at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

