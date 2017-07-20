University student denies links to terror

A university student wanted over terror links has taken to the social media to deny the links.
Police had said the student among others want Salad Tari Gufu for grilling over terrorists’ plans to attack Boni Forest following pressure they are facing in Somalia.
Police and intelligence officials said the terrorists are trooping to Lakta belt near Boni Forest in Lamu with an aim of attacking locals.
Authorities want the public to help them in tracing the whereabouts of the wanted men with a bounty of Sh2 million on each of them.
