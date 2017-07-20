Peter Kenneth Launches Fresh Attacks Against Sonko, Kidero

36 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi governor Dr. Evans Kidero has come under attack over the widespread of cholera disease in the county.

Approximately four people have died of cholera this week alone forcing the ministry of health to take drastic measures and shut down two high end hotels.

Nairobi governorship candidate Peter Kenneth’s Running mate Dr Dan Shikanda has blamed Kidero’s poor leadership and corruption as the major reasons for the widespread of cholera.

“Cholera in Nairobi is as a result of failed leadership in Nairobi, from the governor to the senator to the MCAs. When the sewer water mixes with piped water, people will definitely contract cholera. Look at the garbage in Nairobi, all these are factors contributing to the cholera menace,” said Shikanda.

Shikanda also questioned Jubilee Candidate Mike Sonko’s leadership skills saying his street ways of solving issues might plunge the city into worse state than it is now.

“Jubilee knows Sonko cannot lead Nairobi, that is why they are saying his running mate will manage the county while he continues punching walls and play somersault in Nairobi because he cannot lead,” Shikanda said.

Peter Kenneth has promised to devolve county leadership into the constituencies and wards and also develop young talents and create more jobs if elected president.

