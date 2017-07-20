A head of a man was on Wednesday night found stuffed in a paperbag on Muthaiga Drift.
Police say the head was discovered by a pedestrian who reported the matter.
The cruel murder appears to have been executed using a hacksaw.
The man’s body had earlier on been discovered in a sack in Buru Buru along Heshima road.
No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
