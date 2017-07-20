55 SHARES Share Tweet

A head of a man was on Wednesday night found stuffed in a paperbag on Muthaiga Drift.

Police say the head was discovered by a pedestrian who reported the matter.

The cruel murder appears to have been executed using a hacksaw.

The man’s body had earlier on been discovered in a sack in Buru Buru along Heshima road.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

