IEBC wins case on ballot tender

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has won the appeal on ballot paper printing deal with Al-Ghurair.
The court of Appeal judges cited time constraints and failure by High Court to consider the election date.
Appellate court quashed decision by High Court ordering IEBC to re-tender printing of presidential ballot papers saying the decision did not put in regard the constitutional timelines within which General Election must be held.
