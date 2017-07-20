IEBC wins case on ballot tender

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has won the appeal on ballot paper printing deal with Al-Ghurair.

The court of Appeal judges cited time constraints and failure by High Court to consider the election date.

Appellate court quashed decision by High Court ordering IEBC to re-tender printing of presidential ballot papers saying the decision did not put in regard the constitutional timelines within which General Election must be held.

