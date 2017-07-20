DJ PIERRA CELEBRATES HER DAUGHTER’S FIRST BIRTHDAY

89 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Kenyan female deejay Pierra Makena today woke up to shower her daughter with love as she turns one.

The deejay said the journey has not been easy buy she is more than happy baby Ricca is finally one year.

“24 hours of labour. Last year such a time i was going through so much pain.. i got induced and the pain got worse.. i pushed a baby girl and the pain was gone.” She wrote.

The deejay has always shared her love for her daughter with her online family and it is no wonder many of her online fans took to the comments to pass their birthday wishes to baby Ricca.

