Busy Signal To Perform In Nairobi

Award winning Jamaican star Busy Signal is set to perform in Nairobi next weekend at a concert dubbed Free up peace reggae concert.

The supper star said he is excited about his upcoming concert in Nairobi which will take place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre on July 28.

“I’m gonna be live performing in Kenya with my band,” Busy Signal told his Kenyan fans via social media.

“It will be a celebration of greatness, the 33rd Anniversary of Shashamane. I’m just waiting to be there to represent for Kenya,” Busy Signal added.

The organizer Papa Pingi confirmed that Busy’s band members will be jetting into the country on July 24 and Busy Signal will be arriving on July 26.

Bingi assured reggae enthusiasts that the concert’s main priority is security and lots of entertainment.

He said, “The security will be beefed up just like Romain Virgo show last year. Busy Signal is a very good entertainer and he is ready to rock the Kenyan audience plus I’m also trying to promote our own homegrown reggae artist and they will be able to showcase their talent.”

Bingi continued: “This will also be Shashamane International 33rd Anniversary in the business plus we are trying to educate the youths to be peaceful during and after the election and that is why the show is Dubbed Free Up Reggae Concert

