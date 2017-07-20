Billionaire Jack Ma to address Kenyans from UoN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya is swimming with Billionaires, this is because Asia’s richest man, Jack MA Altogether with an entourage of 38 billionaires arrived in Kenya.

Jack Ma founder of Beh-mooth Ali Baba an E-Commerce company jetted in the country Wednesday night together with the Asian billionaires and business moguls.

The special advisor to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development for youth entrepreneurship will hold a public appearance at the University Of Nairobi where he will be advising young entrepreneurs on tips of how to build successful business empires.

Also visiting is Internet Tycoon Bob Xu, Lucy Peng,and real estate mogul Huang Youlong . The entourage is scouting for business opportunities in Kenya as it is the largest economy in East Africa.

The Tycoons after party was expected to be held at Villa Rossa Kempinsky but the venue was changed to an undisclosed location.

The tycoons are expected to be in Kenya for two days and thereafter proceed to Rwanda for a similar activity.

about the author: Ghetto Radio