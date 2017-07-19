Willy Paul Engaged

Gospel singer Willy Paul may have just gotten engaged recently or is it a controversial stunt to attract attention to himself.
In a recent post Willy Paul strongly hinted that he could have gotten engaged he is in a serious committed relationship.
However the lady in question remains a mystery as the photo does not reveal her face.
The Pilipili singer has previously been accused of cheating and being physical by his ex-girlfriends but it seems he has decided to turn his old ways.
‘’Now that I’ve become a man, I think it’s about time… I did the reallllll..’’ He captioned the photo.
After posting the ‘big’ news hours ago, Kenyans sent out hillarious comments congarulating the singer.
R-Kelly Denies Holding Women In A Cult Next Post:
Child Dies In Mukuru Slums Fire