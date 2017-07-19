Three sentenced to hang for sexually assaulting Githurai woman

237 SHARES Share Tweet

Three men accused of stripping and robbing a female passenger in a Githurai-bound bus in December 2014 have been sentenced to death.

Bus driver Nicholas Mwangi, conductor Meshack Mwangi and Edward Ndung’u were found guilty of robbery with violence and assault by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The magistrate handed them another sentence of 25 years in jail for stripping and sexually assaulting the woman.

But the jail term was suspended as the trio had already been handed the death penalty.

In the judgement, the magistrate ruled that the accused took part in a “senseless and uncouth act that they seemed to enjoy because they were cheering as they stripped the woman.”

