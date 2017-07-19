R-Kelly Denies Holding Women In A Cult

R&B singer R. Kelly has denied claims published in an article by U.S. media outlet BuzzFeed News that he was keeping a household of young women in a “cult” like atmosphere.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” Kelly’s attorney Linda Mensch said in a statement.

BuzzFeed said in an emailed statement they stand fully behind their story, which was based on nine months of interviews and old-fashioned investigative reporting.

The BuzzFeed article became one of the top-trending items on social media on Monday and Tuesday. The article cited interviews with two families and three former associates of Kelly.

In the article one mother is cited saying the set-up was a “cult.”

The article said all of the women were over the age of consent. Some family members cited in the article expressed frustration at limited communications with their daughters.

BuzzFeed reported that two families had sought help from police but the women have rebuffed attempts by authorities or their parents to investigate or to bring them home.

Annette Amondi