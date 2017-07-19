Joy As Slum School Finally Attends Music Festivals

99 SHARES Share Tweet

A group of students from Embakasi East constituency finally breathed a sigh of relief when well-wishers supported their quest to represent Embakasi in the Kenya National Music Festival taking place in the Western region.

The students from God Legacy Mixed Secondary School were last week stranded after they lacked facilitation to the music festival venue.

Well wishers led by Embakasi East Ward aspirant Julius Owino quickly chipped in and raised enough funds which enabled them to travel to day to the festivals taking place at at the Malaba Boys School.

about the author: Ghetto Radio