Health CS Cleopa Mailu has ordered the immediate closure of Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels following the cholera outbreak in Nairobi.

Mailu also ordered all food handlers re-tested and re-certified.

Some 101 patients are admitted at KNH while four have died.

Sixty seven cases were confirmed and six treatment centers established.

On Tuesday, the Health ministry canceled the medical certificates of all food handlers to contain the cholera outbreak that has hit Nairobi.

about the author: Ghetto Radio