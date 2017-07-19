Child Dies In Mukuru Slums Fire

A six-year-old girl was burned to death and many left homeless following a fire incident in Mukuru slum, Nairobi.

The fire started from one of the affected structures on Tuesday before it spread fast to others, flattening them.

The body of the girl was discovered long after the fire had been contained.

Police say they are yet to know the cause of the inferno.

Many other families were left homeless after a fire broke out in Kiambiu slum.

The victims, who are camping at a local church, have asked for help to reconstruct their houses.

A man and his son were on Wednesday last week killed after a fire burned their house in Mukuru.