Woman Attempts To Chop Husband’s Genitals

Residents of a village in Lari Kiambu County, are in shock after a woman allegedly attempted to chop her husband’s genitals following a domestic quarrel.

Mr Andrew Kamau, 49, from Githirioni Village was yesterday recuperating at Kijabe Mission Hospital following the Sunday evening attack, allegedly by his wife using a machete.

The man sustained serious injuries in the genitalia.

Mr Kamau said he received a call from a woman who lives in the village notifying him that she had his wife’s mobile phone after it was picked up by some children on a road.

However, after the call, Mr Kamau’s wife, who was next to him, confronted him and accused him of backbiting her with another woman on the phone.

