Video Vixen Claims To Have A Child With Diamond

Video vixen who starred in Diamond’s 2013 “Nitarejea” song has revealed that she has a baby girl with the bongo star.

At the time he released the song it was not known to the public that the two were actually an item.

In an interview with ‘Ubuyu exclusive’ the video vixen said she dated Diamond back then and even had a child together.

She said Diamond Platnumz knew about the baby girl claiming that when she gave birth Diamond’s mum went to visit with baby clothes among other things.

The vixen has now come out to talk about their relationship saying that the singer has refused to recognize his child and has not been helping her either since he got famous

about the author: Ghetto Radio