Running mates debate flops as only one candidates turned up

The much-touted presidential running mates’ debate turned into a flop after the debate’s main players failed to show up.
Deputy President William Ruto and NASA running mate Kalonzo Musyoka failed to show up citing lack of consultation and engagement.
Only one running mate showed up in the debate that was supposed to be held in two tiers.
Eliud Kariara who is Japheth Kavinga’s presidential running mate showed up and boldly faced the two moderators Sophia Wanuna and Fred Indimuli.
Kariara who is a former pig farmer took to the podium at 6.17pm, close to two hours after the initial 5.30pm planned starting time.
He highlighted food security, conducive business environment, the fight against corruption, and job creation as some of the issues Dr Kavinga would address should he be elected on August 8.
He accused the Jubilee administration of presiding over ‘runaway corruption’ while hitting at the opposition National Super Alliance of offering nothing new.
He said life had become more difficult under the Jubilee administration and that the only way to put Kenya back on track was by voting President Uhuru and his deputy, William Ruto, out next month.