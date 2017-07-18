Parents Claim R.Kelly Is Holding Their Daughter In A Cult

36 SHARES Share Tweet

Parents of a 21 year old Georgian singer have come forward claiming singer R. Kelly is holding their daughter against their will in an alleged “cult”-like atmosphere.

Reported by Buzzfeed News, the story, Parents J. and Tim claim they haven’t seen their 21-year-old daughter in months after she started living with Robert “R.” Kelly to focus on her music career.

According to the report, Kelly met the Georgia singer backstage at an Indio, California concert in 2015 (when she was just 19). From there, he began inviting her to more shows and promised to help her with her singing career. She then continued spending time with him after she moved away to college and eventually moved in with him, leaving school all together, her parents explained.

The girl’s mom said that around the same time she decided to stop going to school, her daughter began forwarding her calls to voicemail and would only text occasionally. At one point. Kelly even got on the phone himself to tell her and Tim that their daughter was OK, denying anything was wrong.

According to Buzzfeed News, police have done several well-fare checks on the Georgia singer who continues to tell officials that she’s “fine and did not want to be bothered by her parents.” Law enforcement have also been unable to find any evidence of wrongdoing.

