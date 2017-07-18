Al Shabaab attempt attack on Lamu GSU camp hours after Uhuru tour

257 SHARES Share Tweet

Al Shabaab on Tuesday attempted to attack the Mokowe GSU camp in Lamu West just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the police to eliminate them.

The about 30 militants were seen loitering near Mukowe General Service Unit camp Monday night with plans to attack them.

They however retreated into Boni Forest after they realized the GSU personnel there had been alerted and were waiting for a fight.

On Monday, the President ordered the terrorists be killed and buried. Mokowe is roughly about 40 kilometres from Milihoi.

“We shall finish them. When we get them, we will not jail but bury them” he said of the terrorists who have turned Boni Forest into a playground, attacking and killing locals before retreating there. Speaking in Mpeketoni, the President told those living in areas prone to the attacks to vacate and give way for ongoing operation.

He also aurged the residents to cooperate with the authorities and give information on the millitants.

