Sonko Bodyguards Shoot Two People In Embakasi

Two people are admitted to Mama Lucy hospital after they were allegedly shot by men believed to be Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko’s bodyguards.

The two suffered bullet injuries in the thigh and arm following a scuffle at Kamola village in Nairobi’s Embakasi East constituency.

Eye witnesses say Sonko was in the company of aspiring MP for Embakasi east constituency Francis Muriithi who was distributing unga when the scramble for Unga and money started.

“The youth were being given money, while women were being given Unga. They were allegedly issuing the items discriminatively causing those who did not get anything cause a commotion,” said an eyewitness.

One of the injured is an old man from Embakasi village.

Nairobi DCI chief Ireri Kamwende said police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Buru Buru DCI chief Jeremiah Ikiao on Monday led a team of investigators to the scene as police swung into action.

