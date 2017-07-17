Police Promise To Protect Female Political Aspirants

57 SHARES Share Tweet

Police have pledged to protect female aspirants all over the country ahead of next month’s elections.

Police spokesman Charles Owino however asked the aspirants to maintain peace and report all incidents of violence and abuse for action.

Owino was speaking during a meeting between FIDA Kenya and the women aspirants who requested for protection.

IEBC further urges the aspirants to follow code of conduct to avoid fines or invalidation in the alections.

about the author: Ghetto Radio