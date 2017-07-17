Kenyan Woman Dies After Delivering Triplets

126 SHARES Share Tweet

Seems there is a rise in maternal deaths despite the numerous campaigns being done to try and curb these deaths.

Just recently a coast based actor lost his wife ,Dru Sonko, in complications during child birth.

Now state house girls alumini Alice Maina passed away due to complications on 7th July 2017. She delivered her triplets Kiama, Thayu and Gakenia and thereafter rushed to ICU where she lost her life.

The family and friends are calling upon well wishers to help in assisting with offsetting the bills.

The late was eulogized by friends on social media including Anerlisa Muigai CEO executive water.

about the author: Ghetto Radio