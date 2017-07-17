Kaparo Threatens To Arrest WhatsApp Admins

9 SHARES Share Tweet

Francis Kaparo has put WhatsApp administrators on notice saying they will be held to account for fueling violence ahead of the August 8 elections.

The NCIC chairman said the commission is monitoring groups to deal with “terrible people on social media who aim to cause unnecessary tension in the country”.

“Tell administrators of WhatsApp groups fanning hate speech [that] we are coming for them,” he said, adding they are liable for hate posts circulated in groups.

Kaparo said the government has identified 21 WhatsApp platforms that are encouraging incitement and hate speech.

“Some of these social media sites will be shut down,” he said during a meeting on election preparedness on Monday.

The chairman further said they are working with police on a major crackdown on individuals who misuse social media.

He asked politicians to embrace the culture of tolerance adding that the agency will ensure the law is followed.

