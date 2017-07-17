Embakasi Politician Accused Of Distributing Contaminated Unga

220 SHARES Share Tweet

Embakasi residents have raised concern over the quality of maize flour being distributed by a politician in the area.

The residents from Soweto area in Embakasi east constituency claim the maize flour which is being distributed by an aspiring MP is unfit for consumption after suffering stomach upsets and diarrhoea after consuming it.

Johnny Juma one of the residents of Embakasi has called of the government to inspect some of the products being distributed by politicians to avert a crisis.

“We have Unga problem in Embakasi, so when we heard that there is free unga being distributed by a politician, we rushed to the scene. Problem is after consuming the maize meal, my family and i had diarrhoea. At the hospital we were tested for cholera which was negative,” narrated Juma.

“We realised that the problem was the Unga being distributed by an aspirant called Muriithi after some of my friend who had also consumed the Unga started complaining of stomach upsets,” he says.

The Unga in question is being distributed by Jubilee Aspirant Francis Muriithi.

Residents suspect that it is contaminated hence the stomach upsets.

Muriithi could not be reached for comment. His phone went unanswered.

