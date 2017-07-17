Celebrated Mombasa Rapper Ties The Knot

Celebrated Mombasa rapper Kaa La Moto wedded his long time sweet heart, Zubeidah Abdulrakman.

The Arabic-themed wedding took place in the populous Kisimani area after the evening Muslim prayers.

The wedding saw the who’s-who in Mombasa showbiz turn up to witness the rapper wed.

“I told you it will be a celebration and I am glad actors, artistes, promoters, club owners and a few politicians coma around,” said the rapper.

The 27-year-old, born Juma Mohamed, arguably Mombasa’s best rapper hit the scene in 2014 when he declared himself the hottest rapper in the game. .

Susumila, MC Gates and Johnny Skani were among the guests at the wedding.

“I have married my friend and if I were to do it again, I’ll still pick her,” the Kaa La Moto said

ANNETTE AMONDI

