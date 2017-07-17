Angelina Jolie kids sanctuary

80 SHARES Share Tweet

Angelina Jolie’s eleven year old daughter Shiloh celebrated her birthday in style as she opened up a sanctuary for rhinos and Elephants in Namibia.

Shiloh who was born in Namibia opened up the Shiloh Wildlife sanctuary to care for Rhinos and Elephants injured or orphaned by poaching.

Shiloh spent time playing rugby and football in the sand with other kids and Jolie insisted that it was important for her kids to understand other cultures and upbringing.

