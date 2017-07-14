Wavinya Ndeti Survives Another Political Tide

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Wiper party’s Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti has survived another political tide that had threatened to push her out of the gubernatorial race.

This is after the Court of Appeal in Nairobi quashed an appeal challenging High Court decision that allowed her to run.

Judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamilla Mohamed on Friday agreed with the High Court in quashing the electoral commission’s decision to block her from running.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had locked Ms Ndeti out of the race after finding that she was a member of two parties at the same time— Wiper Democratic Movement and Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU).

The cancellation followed a petition filed by a voter, Kyalo Peter Kyuli, who is also a member of the Machakos County Assembly.

