Rapper Bamzigi in an accident

Rapper Bamzigi is reported to have been involved in an accident at Ridgeway early this week.
“I was going to visit my mother in Ridgeways when it happened. I was on my bike trying to overtake a lorry, but the driver was driving carelessly and forced me off the road.
When I tried to get back on the tarmac, the bike lost control, flipped and I rolled,” he said.
Bamzigi did not sustain any major injuries although he is currently nursing minor injuries from the accident.
