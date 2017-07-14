Rapper AY Proposes To Gorgeous Girlfriend

38 SHARES Share Tweet

Just a few months after introducing his hot girlfriend to the public, popular Tanzania musician Ambwene Yesaya is set to get married.

AY proposed to his girlfriend on one knee at a restaurant.

The surprised bride to be was beautifully clad in a red jumpsuit that was coincidentally matching the restaurant’s decor.

AY who featured Diamond Platnumz in his Zigo Remix has been keeping his love life on low key for some time now.

The rapper who had a relationship with Kenya’s own Amani and Avril some years back, emerged with news about his new girlfriend Remy as he wished her the best during her birthday on social media.

about the author: Ghetto Radio