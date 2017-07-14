Meet Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins are finally camera-ready and making their public debut.

Sir and Rumi Carter posed with Mom surrounded by a rose-filled trellis in an oceanside location — it looks a lot like the grounds of the Malibu palace where we know Bey and Jay have been living since the kids were born.

It’s been about a month since the little boy and girl arrived.

As TMZ first reported … they were hospitalized for a while after birth to get treatment for jaundice. Not only do they look totally healthy now … checkout the full head of hair on one of ’em! Congrats!

about the author: Ghetto Radio