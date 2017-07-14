Bonfire Adventures CEO surprises wife with Ksh. 30 Million birthday package (Photos)

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Business came to a standstill in Nairobi’s Biashara Street as Bonfire adventure CEO Mr. Sammy Kabu surprised his wife Mrs. Sarah Kabu with a range rover on her 39th birthday.

It was cake galore as the five tire cake pulled in with a motorcade and a double cabin pick up at Bonfires company headquarters. Sara fed everyone around with a piece of red velvet cake as she geared up for the cream of the cup the range rover which was set to come in next.

The tour and travel / events company Bonfire Adventures, which recently threw a lavish wedding for the infamous couple which had tied the knot spending only a hundred shillings is situated along biashara street although it has various branches along Nakuru, Eldoret and is planning on going globally soon.

Mr. Kabu melt the heart of his wife by crowning the whole birthday with a brand new range rover worth twenty million.

The surprised wife was humbled by this gesture and plainly stated that she expected a range for her fortieth birthday and not her thirty ninth one.

Its not the first time Sammy is doing this for his sweet heart, they have been married for eight years, and he is not short of surprises case in study for valentine’s day this year he hired a helicopter and flew his wife over to the maasai mara for a romantic getaway.

about the author: Ghetto Radio