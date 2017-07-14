Ambassador Bethuel Kiplagat dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The fomer chairman of Truth,Justice and Reconciliation Commision Ambassaddor Bethuel Kiplagat was prounonced dead early today morning at the Nairobi Hospital.

He served in Moi’s government since 1978 to 1991 as a Kenya’s ambassador to France, high commissioner to Britain, and permanent secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He then headed the board of the African Medical and Research Foundation from 1991 to 2003 and as Kenya’s special envoy to the Somalia peace process from 2003 to 2005.

In 2008,the Truth,Justice and Reconciliation Commission was formed after the post election vilonce and became the chairman.

He however stepped aside in 2010 due to his alleged involvement in the Wangalla Massacre that saw over 5000 Kenyan Somali men tortured and killed at Wajir in 1984.

Bethuel Kiplagat died at the age of 81.

