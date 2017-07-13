Ringtone Fires Shots At Entertainers Bleaching Themselves

28 SHARES Share Tweet

In the recent past, we’ve seen a range of local entertainers taking to bleaching their skin to look more appealing.

Just the other day popular rapper Khaligraph Jones was the talk of town because he had lightened his skin. This however rubbed controversial gospel artist Ringtone on the wrong side.

In a recent interview with popular news outlet, Ringtone called out those bleaching their skins in order to look more attractive. The singer said he does not support the act as he believes we were all created in the image of God.

“If the Bible says you were fearfully and wonderfully made, why should you go on bleaching or doing other forms of body modifications? Are you a car?”

“I mean, unless it’s there are healthy risks and out of doctor’s advice, why would you re-model your look. No! We can’t keep on entertaining this,” He said.

about the author: Ghetto Radio